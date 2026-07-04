Aybar's Career Day Leads Charleston to Dominant 9-3 Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Nicandro Aybar

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Nicandro Aybar(Charleston RiverDogs)

Delmarva, MD - The RiverDogs notched a season-high 18 hits en route to a dominant 9-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night at Perdue Stadium.

The 18 knocks marked the most for Charleston since August 10, 2023 (at Columbia). Throughout the evening five RiverDogs recorded multi-hit performances, including Nicandro Aybar who drove in four, and set a career high with five hits.

Aybar's big night marked the first five-hit game from a RiverDogs player since May 10, 2025 when Narciso Polanco tallied five knocks versus Columbia. Aybar also joins Cooper Flemming, Taitn Gray and Caden Bodine as the only Charleston hitters this season to collect four-or-more hits in a single game this season.

Aybar opened scoring for Charleston in the top of the first by lining an RBI single to left to push them ahead 1-0.

After both sides traded runs through the third, the RiverDogs extended their lead to 5-1 when Jose Monzon scored on a balk and Aybar grounded a two-run single to left.

Aybar later extended the Charleston advantage to 7-2 when he lined an RBI knock to left. They tacked on another in the frame on a wild pitch.

With the RiverDogs ahead 7-3 in the top of the seventh, Cooper Flemming blasted a solo shot to right to push the lead to five runs. The homer marked his team-leading seventh of the year. He finished the evening with three hits.

In the top of the ninth, Alberth Palma singled, then stole second. Later in the frame, he took off for third, drawing an errant throw into left field that allowed him to come home and cap scoring at 9-3.

Alex Wallace earned his first professional win after tossing four innings of two run ball in relief.

Yereny Teus was dominant in the back third of the game, delivering three scoreless innings while retiring all nine batters he faced in order. In the process, he earned his fifth save of the season.

Charleston finished the night stealing five bases and taking 22 at bats with runners in scoring position.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 44-35 and 7-6 in the second half, while Delmarva fell to 28-51, and 5-8 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:20 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.

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Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2026

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