Delmarva Falls to Charleston to Begin Independence Day Weekend

Published on July 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-52, 5-8) were unable to secure back-to-back victories over the Charleston RiverDogs (44-35, 7-6) on Friday, falling 9-3.

The RiverDogs took the lead in the opening inning on an RBI single by Nicandro Ayabr, giving them a 1-0 advantage.

Delmarva tied the game in the second on a two-out RBI single by Jose Perez.

Charleston regained the lead in the third inning, capitalizing on a throwing error that allowed Larry Martinez to score, making it 2-1.

In the fourth, the RiverDogs pushed across three more runs on a balk and a two-run single by Nicandro Aybar, taking a 5-1 lead.

The Shorebirds got one of those runs back on an RBI single by Cobb Hightower in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

In the next inning, Charleston responded with two more runs on a run-scoring single by Nicandro Aybar, giving him four RBIs for the night, and then a wild pitch put Delmarva behind 7-2.

Braylon Whitaker (2) made it a 7-3 contest with his second home run in the last five games.

But Cooper Flemming (7) came back with a home run of his own in the seventh. His 417-foot blast made it an 8-3 game.

The RiverDogs added one more unearned run in the ninth on two errors, and Delmarva's offense was unable to recover as Charleston's pitching retired 14 straight Shorebirds to win 9-3.

Alex Wallace (1-5) was the winning pitcher for Charleston, while Brayan Orrantia (0-5) took the loss for Delmarva. Yereny Teus (5) recorded the final nine outs to earn the save.

Delmarva looks to rebound on Independence Day as Stephen Still takes the mound against Thomas Haugh for the RiverDogs. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2026

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