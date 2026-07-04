Howlers Shut out in Loss to Fayetteville

Published on July 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Fayetteville Woodpeckers secured a split of the series with a 3-0 victory over the Hill City Howlers on Friday evening.

Hill City finished the night with just three hits. Despite having the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, the Howlers could not find the timely hit to create momentum.

Ryan DeSanto and Javier Perez traded blows in a pitcher's duel through the first five innings of action. Neither team found any momentum as the two teams headed to the sixth in a scoreless ballgame.

Then in the sixth, Fayetteville found their break. After a leadoff double from Anthony Huezo, Xavier Neyens followed with a walk, putting two aboard. Waner Luciano smashed a three-run blast to left off of Evan Chrest to put the Woodpeckers in front 3-0.

That was all the Woodpeckers needed as they shut out the Howlers. It was the first time the Howlers had been shut out since June 6 in an 8-0 loss at Fredericksburg.

The Woodpeckers and the Howlers will battle again on the Fourth of July with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets for the festivities are still available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2026

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