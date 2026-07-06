RiverDogs Shut out 2-0 in Series Finale with Shorebirds

Published on July 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Bryce Shaffer

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Bryce Shaffer(Charleston RiverDogs)

Delmarva, MD - Despite a late ninth-inning rally, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 2-0 to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday night at Purdue Stadium.

Pitching led the way for Charleston as Dominic Fritton, Efrailin Ramos, Bryce Shaffer and Trendan Parish limited Delmarva to just one earned run on six hits throughout eight quality innings of work.

However, on the Shorebirds side Christian Rodriguez set the tone with 5.2 innings of shutout ball.

The RiverDogs notched just four hits, three of which came off the bat of Larry Martinez who extended his hitting streak to 12 games. The stretch matches Alberth Palma for the longest such streak by a Charleston hitter this year.

The Shorebirds tacked on both of their runs in the bottom of the third when they scored on an error and an RBI single from Jose Sanchez.

Despite placing the tying run in scoring position in the ninth, the RiverDogs' comeback bid fell short. The Delmarva pen combined to allow just three hits and four base runners over the game's final 3.1 frames. The defeat marked the RiverDogs sixth via a shutout this season.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 45-36 and 8-7 in the second half, while Delmarva moved to 29-52, and 6-9 in the second half. After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game series in Lynchburg, Virgina against the Hill City Howlers on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2026

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