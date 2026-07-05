Warbirds Rally Falls Short in Loss to Kannapolis

Published on July 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds left the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 5-3 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in Sunday's series finale at Wilson Ballpark.

Kannapolis (40-41, 7-8 second half) took a big lead in the top of the second inning, plating four runs. Alexander Albertus doubled in the first and came around to score later in the inning on a three-run home run by Jurdrick Profar.

Kannapolis increased the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth, with Jaden Fauske scoring on a Wilson (43-38, 7-8 second half) miscue.

The Warbirds pulled a couple runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Alexander Frias drilled a double to score Juan Ortuño and then came around to score on a groundout by Jose Anderson, shrinking the lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wilson inched closer with Ortuño drawing a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 5-3.

Wilson could not muster any runs after that and fell in the series finale. Tyler Renz (L, 2-4) was the losing pitcher, allowing the big second inning. Anthony Patterson (W, 2-2) picked up the win for Kannapolis, and Landen Payne (S, 7) kept the Warbirds off the scoreboard late.

Wilson returns to action at home on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. against North Division foe Fayetteville. Tickets for that series are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2026

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