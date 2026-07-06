Shorebirds Finish Independence Day Weekend with a Shutout Win over Charleston

Published on July 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-52, 6-9) concluded Independence Day Weekend with a 2-0 shutout win over the Charleston RiverDogs (45-36, 8-7).

After two scoreless innings, the Shorebirds took the lead on an error on a ball off the bat of Stiven Martinez, with Félix Amparo scoring. Moments later, Jordan Sanchez singled home Martinez, making it 2-0.

Christian Rodriguez delivered another masterful start for the Shorebirds, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Rodriguez handed the baseball to Trent Turzenski, and the minor-league rehabber recorded the next four outs to keep the game 2-0 entering the eighth.

Jack Crowder took over in the eighth inning and quickly got through the frame, holding the 2-0 advantage into the ninth.

Things got interesting in the ninth when an error and a double by Larry Martinez put runners on second and third with one out. Crowder struck out Tom Poole and then induced a game-ending groundout from JD Gonzalez, preserving Delmarva's third shutout win of the season, a 2-0 final score.

Christian Rodriguez (4-4) earned the win as the starter, and Jack Crowder (2) recorded his second save in the last four days. Dominic Fritton (4-4), the starter for Charleston, took the loss.

The homestand continues Tuesday as the Shorebirds host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2026

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