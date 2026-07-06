Blake Morgan Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Honors

Published on July 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - Following a dominant June, Charleston RiverDogs left-hander Blake Morgan has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month by Minor League Baseball.

Morgan becomes the second RiverDogs player to earn a monthly league honor this season, joining Caden Bodine, who was named Carolina League Player of the Month in April.

Across four June starts, Morgan posted a 2.22 ERA while striking out 32 batters over 24.1 innings. He led the Carolina League in WHIP (0.58) and opponents' batting average (.120), while recording an 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Morgan closed the month with three consecutive starts of at least six innings, striking out eight or more batters in each outing. On June 12 against Hickory, he turned in the best performance of his young professional career, firing a career-high seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out nine.

Overall, Morgan has enjoyed an outstanding start to his professional career. Between the Florida Complex League and Single-A Charleston, the 23-year-old has compiled a 2.38 ERA with 62 strikeouts and just 10 walks across 56.2 innings.

He is one of only 11 pitchers across all levels of professional baseball, including Major League Baseball, to throw at least 50 innings while issuing 10 or fewer walks. Among that group, Morgan ranks third in ERA, fourth in WHIP, and third in opponents' batting average.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Morgan in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University.

Morgan and the RiverDogs open a six-game series against the Hill City Howlers on Tuesday night in Lynchburg, Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2026

Blake Morgan Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Honors - Charleston RiverDogs

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