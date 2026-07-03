Shorebirds Hold off RiverDogs to Get Back in the Series

Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-50, 5-7) picked up their first win over the Charleston RiverDogs (43-35, 6-6) on Thursday night by a final score of 3-2.

The Shorebirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second, capitalizing on a wild pitch that scored DJ Layton, then a two-run single by Raylin Ramos to take a 3-0 advantage.

The RiverDogs chipped away, scoring an unearned run on a balk in the fifth, then an RBI single by Larry Martinez in the sixth, pulling them within one at 3-2.

Andrew Herbert delivered another quality start for Delmarva, throwing six innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits.

Charleston would not go quietly as they loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but JD Hennen struck out the next two batters to get the Shorebirds to the ninth still ahead 3-2.

In the final inning, the RiverDogs loaded the bases with one out again, but Elvin Garcia started a 5-2-3 double play to end the game off the bat of Brady Marget. The third double play turned by Delmarva's defense helped them hold on to win 3-2.

Andrew Herbert (3-2) earned the win, while Jack Crowder (1) recorded the final three outs in the ninth inning to earn the save. Charleston starter Ethan Storm (3-4) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds will now look to even the series on Friday, with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against a RiverDogs pitcher to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026

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