Fan Information for the Fourth of July

Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers are excited to welcome fans to celebrate America 250 on Independence Day at City Stadium this Saturday, presented by Drain Rangers.

Those in attendance can enjoy a free Fourth of July rally towel upon entry. In addition, Lynchburg's lone Independence Day fireworks show will take place at the conclusion of the game.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as parking on City Stadium grounds is first-come, first-serve. Additional parking for the Fourth of July is available at Convert Roofing and Home Improvement at 401 Oakley Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501. A shuttle will be available beginning at 4 p.m. through postgame fireworks for fans parked in the auxiliary parking.

City Stadium is a cashless venue and enforces a clear bag policy. To promote fan safety, bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted within the ballpark. Small clutch bags (4.5" x 6.5") are still allowed. Diaper bags will also be allowed if accompanied by a child. Prohibited bags include backpacks, binoculars and camera cases, cinch bags, computer bags, coolers, fanny packs, mesh bags, large totes or purses, and tinted plastic bags.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with games opening at 5 p.m. To avoid long lines at the box office, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in-advance online at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026

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