Howlers Watch Lead Evaporate, Fayetteville Wins Big

Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers saw their lead evaporate in the middle innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers stormed ahead for an 11-5 victory on Thursday evening.

The bullpen for the Howlers struggled to throw strikes and allowed the game to slip away quickly. Hill City pitching combined for a total of 13 walks.

The Howlers were able to jump on Nick Potter in the third inning. With a runner on third, Yaikel Mijares lofted one to right field, allowing Yerlin Luis to tag up. The throw home beat him, but catcher Yoswald Vazquez was called for blocking the plate allowing the run to score.

In the fourth, Jhorvic Abreus delivered with a two-run single, putting the Howlers up 3-0. His soft line drive to right center allowed Cannon Peebles and Luis De La Cruz to score.

Erigaldi Perez pitched well for the Howlers in his home debut, throwing 4.2 innings of work and only allowing one hit. His lone blemish was a solo shot in the fifth inning from Waner Luciano to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Angel Perez entered in relief and struggled to throw strikes. He walked three straight batters to allow a second run to come home.

Before the inning turned, the Woodpeckers added a grand slam curtesy of Kevin Alvarez, moving Fayetteville in front 6-3. Alvarez barely missed one in the ninth inning on Tuesday to tie the game but found one today to take the lead.

Another run scored in the sixth as Waner Luciano drove home his second of the night with an RBI double. Yoswald Vazquez plated another with a double of his own. Josh Wakefield accounted for two more with his single up the middle to stretch the lead to 10-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Howlers cut into the deficit as Jose Pirela scored on a balk. Later in the frame, Dauri Fernandez drove home another with a double to left field. Yaikel Mijares was thrown out after a wide turn of third, ending the frame with Hill City down 10-5.

Waner Luciano singled home the 11th run for Fayetteville as he scored Carols Cauro, extended the lead back to six.

The Howlers went quietly through the last few innings, dropping their second straight game of the series.

Hill City and Fayetteville return to the diamond on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026

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