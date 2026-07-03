Warbirds Walloped by Kannapolis
Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds were unable to keep pace with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday night, falling 12-6 at Wilson Ballpark.
Wilson (42-36, 6-6 second half) took an early lead over Kannapolis (38-40, 5-7 second half) on a Brady Ebel solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Leading 1-0 entering the second, the Kannapolis bats woke up, scoring three runs on hits from Steven Lancia and Jurdrick Profar to take a 3-1 lead.
The Cannon Ballers extended that lead to 6-1 on a two-out, three-run triple by Steven Lancia.
The Warbirds put in a solid effort to come back, cutting the Kannapolis lead to 7-4 when Kevin Garcia demolished a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kannapolis had an answer, however, scoring four unanswered runs over the next two innings to capture an 11-4 lead.
A Pedro Ibarguen homer and Filippo Di Turi RBI double were not enough to bring Wilson back into the game, as the Warbirds fell 12-6.
Jacob Morrison (L, 0-1) took the first loss of his career while Blaine Wynk (W, 3-3) was the winner for Kannapolis.
Red, White and Warbirds Weekend continues against Kannapolis tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP Carlos Carra (2-6, 5.88) looks to return to the win column for Wilson against RHP Caedmon Parker (2-4, 3.92). Limited tickets are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026
- GreenJackets' Bullpen Falters in Maddening Loss to RidgeYaks - Augusta GreenJackets
- Lovich's Three-Hit Night Lifts Pelicans over Crawdads 5-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Warbirds Walloped by Kannapolis - Wilson Warbirds
- Shorebirds Hold off RiverDogs to Get Back in the Series - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Fall 5-1 to Fredericksburg - Columbia Fireflies
- RiverDogs Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Shorebirds - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pitching Staff Delivers Another Gem, FredNats Beat the Fireflies 5-1 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Howlers Watch Lead Evaporate, Fayetteville Wins Big - Hill City Howlers
- Fan Information for the Fourth of July - Hill City Howlers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fredericksburg 7.2 - Columbia Fireflies
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