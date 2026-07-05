Wilson Rockets 12 Hits in Holiday Win
Published on July 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, NC - The Wilson Warbirds raced past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-1 behind a three-hit night from Jadyn Fielder at Wilson Ballpark on the Fourth of July.
Kannapolis (39-41, 6-8 second half) took an early 1-0 lead, scoring in the top of the first for the fourth time this series.
Wilson (43-37, 7-7 second half) responded with two in the second on an RBI double from Jadyn Fielder and a bases loaded walk taken by Juan Ortuño to jump out to a 2-1 lead.
An inning later, Luis Lameda singled in Pedro Ibarguen to extend the Wilson lead to 3-1.
The big blast came before the firework show, with Handelfry Encarnacion pelting a two-run shot over the right field fence for his 10th dinger of the year, increasing the Wilson lead to 5-1 after four innings.
Jarrette Bonet (W, 6-4) earned his fifth straight win tossing five innings of one-run ball. Once he left the game, Wilson added a run for good measure with Fielder coming in to score on a Kannapolis miscue to make it 6-1 Warbirds.
Joey Broughton (S, 1) held down the fort, throwing four scoreless to pick up his first save with the Warbirds. Gabe Tanner (L, 1-2) took the loss.
The series wraps up tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Wilson will go for the series win with RHP Miqueas Mercedes (1-1, 4.28) on the hill against RHP Alexander Martinez (1-5, 6.35). Tickets for the series finale are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
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Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2026
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- RiverDogs Jump on Shorebirds Early in a Lopsided Defeat - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wilson Rockets 12 Hits in Holiday Win - Wilson Warbirds
- De La Cruz Delivers Early Fireworks in Howlers' Victory - Hill City Howlers
- Quiet Bats Squander Polo's Brilliant Start in Saturday Loss - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs' Bats Ignite in Fourth of July Blowout - Charleston RiverDogs
- Gamble Mashes Two Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Fall 4th of July Game, 7-2, to Fireflies - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fredericksburg 7.4 - Columbia Fireflies
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