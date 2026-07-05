Gamble Mashes Two Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Sean Gamble on game night

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Sean Gamble on game night(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Sean Gamble led the way as the Fireflies bats scored in five separate innings to set down the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-1 in front of a sell-out crowd Saturday night at Segra Park.

Columbia got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Sean Gamble drilled a double to the right field wall to set the table for JC Vanek who drove the centerfielder in on an RBI single to break the scoreless tie before the frame closed out.

The bats weren't done there. Jhosmmel Zue walked and Roni Cabrera hit a single with one out in the second before the two advanced via a balk. Later, Zue had a straight steal of home off Marlon De La Cruz to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. Cabrera came around on an Ivan Sosa double to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage and Sosa closed out the scoring as he came around on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 after the second.

Darwin Rodriguez (W, 4-5) cruised through the start vs Fredericksburg. The southpaw spun five innings without allowing a run. He struck out four and held the FredNats to four hits before passing the ball to Columbia's bullpen.

The Fireflies added insurance without a hit in both the fourth and fifth innings before Sean Gamble mashed his fourth homer of the season in the sixth inning to give the Fireflies a 7-1 advantage. Gamble closed out the night 2-4 with the double, homer and a walk.

The Nationals scored their only run in the top of the sixth. Juan Cruz homered off the second pitch Henson Leal threw in relief off Rodriguez. After that, Leal retired the next six batters he faced and struck out four of those six. Leal closed out the night with three innings of work and only allowed the one run. After that, Andy Basora closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth for the Fireflies.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Coleman Picard (0-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with LHP Liam Sullivan (3-2, 4.91 ERA).

Tomorrow night is the final night of America's 250th anniversary weekend presented by SC250 at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $2.50 hot dogs and $5 Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultras. Stick around after the game for a full team autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin and kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2026

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