RiverDogs Jump on Shorebirds Early in a Lopsided Defeat

Published on July 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-52, 5-9) were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs (45-35, 8-6) on Independence Day, 13-6.

The RiverDogs jumped on Delmarva early, scoring six runs in the top of the first on five hits to take a 6-0 lead.

The Shorebirds got one run back on an RBI groundout by Jordan Sanchez, plating Braylon Whitaker and making it 6-1.

Charleston came back with another big second-innings rally, scoring five runs on six hits to take an 11-1 lead.

An RBI single by Jose Perez in the bottom half of the inning made the score 11-2.

Delmarva's bullpen did a solid job in the middle of the game, led by Adrian Heredia, who struck out three over three scoreless innings.

Another sacrifice fly by Jose Perez in the sixth pulled the Shorebirds to 11-3.

In the eighth, the Shorebirds scored twice on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Alberth Palma, matching their largest lead at 13-3.

The Shorebirds cut into that deficit in the final two innings, with Jose Perez delivering another sacrifice fly to give him three RBIs for the night. DJ Layton then supplied a two-run double in the ninth to make it 13-6, but that was as close as Delmarva could get as the RiverDogs secured a series win.

Charleston starting pitcher Aidan Haugh (7-4) earned the win for the RiverDogs, while Stephen Still (1-3) took the loss for Delmarva.

The series concludes on Sunday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Dominic Fritton in a rematch of Tuesday's game. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2026

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