Lovich's Three-Hit Night Lifts Pelicans over Crawdads 5-2

Published on July 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-7, 32-44) snapped their four-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (10-2, 44-32) at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday evening. With the win, the Pelicans now trail the Crawdads in the weeklong series 2-1.

Myrtle Beach trailed Hickory 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when the Birds mounted a rally. Eli Lovich powered a leadoff double and then came around to score on an RBI triple from Derniche Valdez which tied the game up at 2-2. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch was thrown which brought home Valdez to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

The Birds tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of two RBI sacrifice fly's from Geuri Lubo and Darlyn De Leon which made the score 5-2.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Lovich worked a walk and then moved up to second on a single from Valdez. After Yahil Melendez was walked to load the bases, Jose Silva drew a walk to score Lovich, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 advantage.

Hickory took the lead in the top of the fourth. Angel Arredondo worked a walk and then moved to second on a single by Luis Marquez. Following a groundout that advanced Arredondo to third and allowed Morel to reach, Arredondo stole home on a wild throw on a throw down to second which tied the game at 1-1. The next batter Curley Martha lined an RBI double to bring home Morel which gave the Crawdads a 2-1 lead.

RHP Edwardo Melendez (2-2, 3.19 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. LHP Geury Rodriguez (4-3, 2.96) was tagged with the loss for the Crawdads. RHP Jordan Henriquez (S,4) received the save.

Myrtle Beach will continue their two-week homestand on Friday night, July 3 against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Braylon Myers (3-1, 2.18) is set to start for the Pelicans. RHP Daniel Keaney (1-0, 0.00) gets the ball on the hill for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2026

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