Hill City Swept in Doubleheader against Charleston

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Charleston RiverDogs swept the doubleheader from the Hill City Howlers on Friday evening.

Game One was a blowout, 15-1, as the RiverDogs put up five innings with crooked numbers. Game Two was a bit closer, with Charleston coming from behind to win 6-3.

Game One was dominated by the RiverDogs from the opening frame. Cooper Flemming got the night going with a three-run homer that put Charleston up early.

Two more would come home on an Alberth Palma double in the second inning before Brady Marget singled home a third, putting the 'Dogs up 6-0.

Hill City would get their lone run on the board in the bottom of the frame as Jhorvic Abreus homered on a fly ball to right field, his third of the season.

In the third, Charleston eliminated any momentum the Howlers had built as Felix Cotes tripled home a run, pushing the lead back to six. Brendan Summerhill singled home a run of his own, moving the score to 8-1.

The rout continued in the fourth inning as Marget homered, his third of the year, driving home two. Later in the frame, J.D. Gonzalez brought home two more with a single to center.

Three more were added for good measure in the seventh inning as Tom Poole scored one with a single to center. Then, with the bases loaded, back-to-back walks brought home the final two runs of Game One.

In Game Two, the Howlers found the power stroke in the third inning. After two scoreless frames, Hill City went back-to-back to take the lead, 3-0.

Luis De La Cruz hit the first, an opposite field two-run shot that hit off the pole in left field. Reiner Herrera followed with a blast off the video board in right for his first as a Howler.

The RiverDogs matched them in the sixth, spoiling five strong innings from Ryan DeSanto. Coming out for the sixth, Angel Mateo opened up the frame with a solo blast. Brady Marget followed later in the inning as he turned on a two-run shot to tie the game at three.

Cooper Flemming broke the tie in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Tom Poole delivered the knockout blow with a two-run triple, giving Charleston the three-run advantage heading to the last inning.

Hill City had the tying run at the plate for much of the bottom of the seventh, but never scratched across a run as part of a wanky inning.

Game Five of the series is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. within City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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