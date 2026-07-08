July 7th Game Postponed; Doubleheader Friday

Published on July 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Tuesday's game between the Hill City Howlers and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Friday, July 10. The regularly scheduled game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. An official start time for the doubleheader will be announced at a later point.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's rain out can exchange their tickets for any upcoming Howlers regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can stop in or call the box office at 434-582-1144.

Tickets for the rest of the series can be purchased at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2026

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