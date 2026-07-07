Waner Luciano Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that infielder Waner Luciano has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on July 5th, 2026. This is the second time during the 2026 season that a Woodpeckers' position player has earned a weekly league award and the first honor of Luciano's career.

Luciano, who has spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, had a huge showing at the plate across a six-game road series against the Hill City Howlers, going 8-for-23 with two doubles, four home runs, six runs scored and ten RBI. Over the final four games of the series, Luciano also became the first player in franchise history to homer in four straight games.

His four home runs, ten RBI and 22 total bases led all Carolina League hitters across the week and continued a strong season at the plate. After batting .179 over 82 games with Fayetteville in 2025, Luciano has boosted his slash line to .253/.349/.485 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI over 26 games in the 2026 regular season.

The Houston Astros signed Luciano as an international free agent in January of 2022 out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Luciano and the Woodpeckers are on the road this week for a six-game series against the Wilson Warbirds that leads into the MLB/MiLB All-Star Break.







Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2026

Waner Luciano Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

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