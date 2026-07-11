Espinoza's Homer Not Enough, Birds Fall to Nationals, 9-7

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (8-11, 35-48) dropped game four of the six-game set against the Fredericksburg Nationals (10-9, 56-29) 9-7 at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night. With the loss, the Pelicans and Frednats are tied 2-2 in the series.

Trailing the Frednats 9-5 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Pelicans attempted to mount a rally. Derniche Valdez led off the inning with a single and then scored on an RBI double from Jose Silva to cut the deficit to 9-6. The next batter Edward Vargas smacked a double which moved Silva to third. Derik Alcantara followed with a groundout that scored Silva to make the game 9-7.

Fredericksburg started the scoring in the top of the first. The first batter of the game Gavin Fien (7) smashed a solo home run to give the Nationals an early 1-0 lead. Coy James followed with a single and then scored on a Rafael Ramirez Jr. RBI double to give the Frednats a 2-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach struck back in the bottom of the third. Vargas was walked and then stole second. In the following at-bat Alexis Hernandez cranked an RBI single which made the score 2-1. Ludwing Espinoza (1) followed by launching a two-run home run to give the Birds a 3-2 lead.

The Frednats took the lead again in the top of the fourth. Dashyll Tejeda walked and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Then on a groundout coupled with a fielding error from Sir Jamison Jones, Tejeda scored to tie the game at 3-3. After Nick Peoples was walked, Manuel Cabrera doubled to score Peoples which brought the score to 4-3.

The Pelicans grabbed the lead again in the bottom of the fourth. Valdez reached base via a dropped third strike. Following a walk drawn by Eli Lovich, Vargas lined an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4. As rain poured down from the skies, Alcantara roped an RBI single to give the Birds a 5-4 lead.

The lead changed hands again in the top of the fifth. James singled and then moved to third on a double from Ramirez Jr. One batter later Tejeda hit a two-run single to give the Frednats a 6-5 advantage. Fredericksburg would score another run on an error which made the score 7-5. The Frednats added two more runs in the top of the eighth.

RHP Blake Brown (1-0, 0.00) received the win for the Nationals. LHP Hayden Frank (3-5, 4.78) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Austin Amaral (S,2) received the save.

Myrtle Beach continues their two-week homestand on Saturday night, July 11 against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A Washington Nationals). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Noah Edders (0-3, 3.77) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. LHP Liam Sullivan (4-3, 4.85) gets the ball for the Frednats.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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