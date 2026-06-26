From Jeopardy to the Diamond, the Synchronized Hippos Are Here

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Question: In Late Spring, Congaree National Park in South Carolina is famous for its nightly display of synchronized these. The answer: What are hippos? None of the contestants guessed the correct answer, "fireflies." The Columbia Fireflies are planning to make the best of a funny mishap on Jeopardy! in February.

The Fireflies are hosting Synchronized Hippos Night, Thursday, August 20. Great drink specials and dancing hippos, that's what Budweiser Thirsty Thursday is all about. Fans can purchase $1.50 Budweiser cans at the ballpark and $4 16 oz Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, as well as $3 fountain sodas. The team will wear special Synchronized Hippos jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Congaree National Park.

Congaree National Park is celebrating a milestone year-one of only seven National Park sites in South Carolina, Congaree turns 50 this year. It's also a banner year for National Park Services, which turns 110 this year. The Columbia Fireflies are named after the synchronous fireflies that appear for a few weeks in late May each year at Congaree. There are over 2,000 species of fireflies in the world and only three synchronize in the Americas.

Trivia fiends, synchronized dancers and swimmers and those looking for affordable family fun are encouraged to come out for this special theme night that the Fireflies will wear for one night to help support Congaree National Park, one of the gems of the Midlands. Fans can purchase tickets here.

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

From Jeopardy to the Diamond, the Synchronized Hippos Are Here - Columbia Fireflies

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