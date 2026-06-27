FredNats and Warbirds Suspended Friday
Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA.- Fridays game between the FredNats and Wilson Woodpeckers has been suspended due to rain.
The two teams finish tonights 9-inning game, then play a 7-inning game afterward. Tomorrow's action will get underway at 5:05 PM.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
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