Early Offense, Incredible Start From Fischer, Leads FrednNats to Blowout Win Over Warbirds

Published on June 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA- The Fredericksburg Nationals dominated the Wilson Warbirds 13-2 to grab their 50th win of the season. The starter, Carson Fischer, was spectacular, throwing the longest start of the year by any FredNat pitcher.

Mainly a soft contact pitcher, Fischer was special on the mound tonight. The 23-year-old set a new team-high for longest start, going seven innings strong, in under 80 pitches. It was apparent from the beginning that Fischer had his best stuff. The University of Miami graduate saw just nine batters in the first three innings. His rockiest stretch was to start the 4th. Fischer walked the first two in the inning, before retiring three in a row to exit the frame with two in scoring position. Fischer then saw just 11 in his final three innings, facing the minimum with two strikeouts in the 7th, to finish with a line of 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K.

The offense was great as well. After going down scoreless in the 1st, the FredNats got on the board in the 2nd inning with a two-out rally. Jordan Williams and Manny Cabrera hit back-to-back doubles to make it 2-0. Gavin Fien then delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0 after the 2nd. Juan Cruz led off the 3rd inning with a solo home run. The next two in the order, Dashyll Tejeda and Rafael Ramirez, both reached and scored to make it 6-0.

The biggest offensive inning of the day came in the 4th. After RHP Tyler Renz walked the bases loaded out of the bullpen, Dashyll Tejeda hit a two-RBI double. Three more scored in the inning to make it 11-0. Fredericksburg then added on a run in the 5th and 6th to jump ahead 13-0.

With the win, the FredNats stay in 1st place of the Carolina League North 2nd half standings. The Nationals have one four of their last five after dropping the 2nd half opener. They'll look to continue the strong stretch and take a share of the series tomorrow. RHP Grant Manning gets the start against LHP Andrew Healy. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.