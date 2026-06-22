Rough Eighth Inning Costs Fayetteville in Series Finale
Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-2, 2nd Half) bullpen unraveled in the top of the eighth inning on Sunday night and blew a 6-3 lead by surrendering ten runs on six walks and four hits to ultimately drop the game 14-6 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2-1 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium. It marked the most runs that the Woodpeckers have allowed in a single inning this season and led to a split of the six-game series.
Xavier Neyens connected for the big swing of the game, a three-run homer to right-center field that opened up a 4-1 lead over the Ballers in the bottom of the fourth. Arturo Flores' RBI double in the bottom of the sixth turned it to 6-3 before things slipped.
Jose Serrano (L, 2-3) was on the mound for the start of the eighth and allowed seven straight batters to reach on four walks and three singles. Five runs scored during that stretch before Serrano recorded two outs and handed the ball to Leomar Rosario. Rosario then allowed three more runs on two walks and a three-run homer to Adrian Gil that made it 13-6.
Jaden Fauske provided the final blow with a solo homer in the ninth against Jose Varela to cap 11 unanswered runs from Kannapolis and the 14-6 defeat.
The Woodpeckers remain at home next week for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds starting on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. Starting pitchers are TBD for the series.
Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827253/final/wrap
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