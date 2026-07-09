Pelicans Outlast Nationals 11-8 in Slugfest

Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (8-9, 35-46) took game two of the six-game set against the Fredericksburg Nationals (8-9, 54-29) 11-8 at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night. With the win, the Pelicans lead the series 2-0.

MiLB rehabber RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez (1-0, 0.00) was magnificent. He received the win while hurling six shutout innings while tallying seven strikeouts and only surrendering one hit.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored Alexis Hernandez to give the Pelicans a 1-0 advantage. After a walk from Valdez, Geuri Lubo was plunked to bring in Alexey Lumpuy which made the score 2-0. Then Jairo Diaz and Jose Silva walked with the bases loaded which brought the score to 4-0. A batter later Edward Vargas reached on a fielding error which scored Lubo to make the game 5-0. Hernandez followed with an RBI sacrifice fly which brought in Diaz to make the score 6-0.

The Birds added to their lead in the bottom of the second courtesy of a solo home run from Derniche Valdez (7) to give the Pelicans a 7-0 lead.

A solo home run from Ivan Cespedes (1) in the bottom of the third stretched the Birds lead to 8-0.

Fredericksburg started to climb back into the game in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run from Sir Jamison Jones (8) to cut the deficit to 8-3.

The Pelicans extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth. Silva and Cespedes drew walks and then Silva later scored on an RBI single from Hernandez to make the score 9-3.

After a Luke Dickerson (9) solo home run in the top of the eighth for the Frednats, the Birds tacked on two more in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run from Diaz (2) to stretch the score to 11-4.

The Frednats tried to mount a rally in the top of the ninth. Nick Peoples singled and then moved to second on a wild pitch. After Jordan Williams was plunked, Gavin Fien smacked a two-run double to trim the lead to 11-6. In the next at-bat, Coy James (11) smashed a two-run blast to bring the score to 11-8.

RHP Martinez-Gomez received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Alexander Meckley (3-1, 3.95) was tagged with the loss for the Nationals.

Myrtle Beach continues their two-week homestand on Thursday night, July 9 against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A Washington Nationals). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Emilio Ramos (1-1, 9.31) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Travis Sthele (4-0, 0.00) gets the ball for the Frednats.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2026

Pelicans Outlast Nationals 11-8 in Slugfest - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

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