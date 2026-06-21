Stark's Homer the Difference in 4-3 Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads catcher Cal Stark

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads catcher Cal Stark(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - A three-run homer from Cal Stark in the seventh inning was the decisive blow for the Hickory Crawdads as the club claimed a Father's Day win 4-3 over Columbia at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, who started the Carolina Leagues second-half with back-to-back shutouts, sent Evan Siary to the mound, seeking a second series win against Columbia at the Frans this year.

Columbia sent Jose Gutierrez to the bump for his second start this week, searching for a split in the six-game set.

Both pitchers threw scoreless frames through two innings, as Gutierrez served as the opener for Michael Lombardi, who entered the game in the third.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth when Columbia plated a single run on an RBI groundout from Jhosmmel Zue, giving Columbia a 1-0 advantage.

The run for the Fireflies snapped a 21-inning scoring drought against the Crawdads.

Michael Lombardi plowed through the 'Dads order for four innings, taking the 1-0 lead into the seventh.

In the seventh, Hickory (3-0, 37-30) levelled the game at 1-1 on a squeeze bunt from Deward Tovar that scored Luis Marquez.

Two batters later, Cal Stark left the yard for the first time this season, a three-run shot to left, giving the 'Dads a 4-1 lead heading to the eighth.

Columbia tried to forge a comeback, as JC Vanek and Josh Hammond each homered to trim the Hickory to 4-3.

In the end, however, Michael Trausch would get Hyungchan Um to foul out to Curley Martha to end the contest, sealing the series win for Hickory.

Owen Proksch picked up his second win of 2026 with two scoreless innings, striking out four Columbia batters.

Lombardi (2-3) took the loss for Columbia (0-3, 34-35), while Michael Trausch earned his first save of the year for a Hickory club that will continue their twelve-game homestand against the defending Carolina League Champion Hill City Howlers at 7pm on Tuesday.

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Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

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