Charleston Overpowers Wilson in Series Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds could not keep pace with Charleston's offense on Sunday afternoon, falling 11-2 at Wilson Ballpark.

Charleston (39-30, 2-1 second half) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Wilson (37-32, 1-2 second half) responded to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second with a Jadyn Fielder RBI single.

The Charleston bats exploded in the top of the third inning, plating five runs to take a commanding 6-1 lead after sending 10 batters to the plate.

The Warbirds could only muster one run in the bottom of the third when Filippo Di Turi doubled in Pedro Ibarguen to make it 6-2 RiverDogs.

The Warbirds bats fell quiet after the double, as Charleston plated five more to win 11-2.

Enderson Mercado (L, 2-5) allowed the big inning in the third and was charged with the loss for Wilson. Trendan Parish (W, 2-1) took the win for Charleston.

The Warbirds head to Fredericksburg next week for a six-game series against the Nationals beginning Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Wilson returns home next week against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets for that series are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

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