Wilson Blasts Off to Victory Over Charleston

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The ball was flying out of Wilson Ballpark on Wednesday night as the Wilson Warbirds bashed four home runs to defeat the Charleston River Dogs 12-3.

After Charleston (37-28) took an early 2-0 lead on Wilson (35-30), the Warbirds responded immediately with Handelfry Encarnacion launching a solo home run to lead off the game.

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the third when Encarnacion drilled another solo home run to tie the game at two. Two batters later, Juan Ortuño hit Wilson's third solo home run of the game off Aidan Haugh (L, 5-4) to put Wilson ahead 3-2.

The offensive parade continued in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single from Filippo Di Turi and a couple of miscues from Charleston to see Wilson's lead increase to 6-2.

The home run derby rolled along in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Jadyn Fielder hammering his third home run of the year to plate himself and Di Turi and extend Wilson's lead to 8-2.

The Warbirds capitalized on more Charleston blunders in the field and an RBI single from Frederi Montero to pad an 11-2 lead. A sacrifice fly from Jose Anderson in the eighth made it 12-2, Warbirds.

After Hayden Robinson threw four solid innings in his first start for Wilson, Jarrette Bonet (W, 3-4) took the Warbirds the rest of the way, tossing five innings, allowing just one run.

Wilson and Charleston will conclude the first half Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Miqueas Mercedes (1-1, 4.15) gets the ball for Wilson and will be opposed by LHP Dominic Fritton (2-3, 5.90). Tickets for tomorrow's game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.