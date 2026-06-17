Pelicans Rack up 10 Hits in Series Opening Victory over Shorebirds 12-4

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (25-37) took the series opening game of their roadtrip against the Delmarva Shorebirds (23-41) 12-4 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the game tied 3-3, the Pelicans took control of the game in the top of the sixth. Logan Poteet doubled and later moved to third on a single from Michael Carico. A batter later, Yahil Melendez drew a walk to load the bases. In the following at-bat, Geuri Lubo reached on an error that allowed three runs to score, which gave the Pelicans a 6-3 lead. A batter later Alexey Lumpuy smacked an RBI double to increase the score to 7-3.

The Birds' offense ignited again in the top of the seventh. Lovich led off with a double. After two consecutive walks to Poteet and Carico loaded the bases, Derniche Valdez reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error that allowed Lovich to score, which increased the Pelicans lead to 8-3. The next batter Melendez drew a bases loaded walk to bring home Poteet, which upped the score to 9-3. A batter later, Darlyn De Leon mashed a two-run single to make the game 11-3. After Lumpuy singled, Alexis Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to score Melendez for the 12th run of the night.

The Shorebirds scratched one run across in the bottom of the seventh. Jaiden Lo Re reached on a throwing error and then scored on an RBI single from Raylin Ramos which cut the deficit to 12-4.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second. Carico hit a double and later scored on an RB I double from Melendez to give the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

The Pelicans scored again in the top of the fourth inning. Eli Lovich roped a single and then moved to third on a single by Poteet. In the ensuing at-bat, a passed ball brought in Lovich to score, which made the game 2-0.

Delmarva tied the game up 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a three-run home run hit by Jose Perez (6).

RHP Daniel Avitia (1-1, 4.80 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Michael Caldon (1-1, 8.59) was tagged with the loss for the Shorebirds.

Myrtle Beach will continue their roadtrip against the Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday, June 17 with First pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.71) starts on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Stephen Still (0-0, 1.13) gets the nod for the Shorebirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

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