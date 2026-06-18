Shorebirds Surge Late But Fall Short to Pelicans

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-42) dropped their second consecutive game to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-37) Wednesday night, 8-6.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind early as the Pelicans broke out for five runs in the second inning, all with two outs, to take a 5-0 lead.

Edward Vargas extended Myrtle Beach's lead with a two-run single in the third, making it 7-0.

The Shorebirds scored their first run on a ball off the bat of Andrés Nolaya that brought home DJ Layton from third, making it a 7-1 game.

Delmarva mounted a comeback in the seventh, loading the bases and scoring twice on a walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded, trimming the deficit to 7-3. With Joshua Liranzo at the plate, he was robbed of a game-tying grand slam by Geuri Lubo, who brought a home run back. A run scored on a sacrifice fly, pulling the Shorebirds within a 7-4 margin, but that's where their rally ended in the inning.

The Pelicans added an important insurance run on an error in the ninth to take an 8-4 lead.

The Shorebirds didn't go down quietly in the bottom of the ninth, scoring twice on a two-run double by DJ Layton to cut the deficit in half at 8-6. However, Pelicans escaped after back-to-back flyouts by Joshua Liranzo and Elvin Garcia, securing an 8-6 win for Myrtle Beach.

Riely Hunsaker (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Pelicans, while Stephen Still (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva. Jhon Rosario (1) was credited with the save.

The first half of the regular season concludes on Thursday, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Hayden Frank for Myrtle Beach. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

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