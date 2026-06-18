RiverDogs Lose Early Lead in 12-3 Defeat to Warbirds

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs catcher J.D. Gonzalez

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs catcher J.D. Gonzalez(Charleston RiverDogs)

Wilson, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs led early but could not hold on in their 12-3 loss to the Wilson Warbirds at Wilson Ballpark.

With one more game remaining before standings across the league reset, the RiverDogs have already clinched a postseason spot after securing the Carolina League South's best first-half record.

Charleston jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first when Nicandro Aybar drew a bases-loaded walk to score Brailer Guerrero from third base. Later in the frame, Larry Martinez rolled an RBI single to center to push the Charleston lead to two.

Wilson responded immediately when Handelfry Encarnacion blasted a solo shot to right to open the home half of the first.

Encarnacion later tied the game in the top of the third when he powered his second homer of the night to right center.

Two batters later, Juan Ortuno demolished a solo shot of his own out to right center that gave Wilson a 3-2 advantage.

The Warbirds broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth when they pushed across three.

They later added on two more in the bottom of the sixth when Jadyn Filder belted a two-run homer to left center that made it 8-2. Wilson also struck for three more in the bottom of the seventh and one in the eighth.

Charleston rallied for one more in the top of the ninth to cap scoring at 12-3.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 37-28 while Wilson moved to 34-30. The two will meet again tomorrow at Wilson Ballpark for game three of the series. First is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

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