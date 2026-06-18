Potter Fires Five Scoreless in Loss that Ends Streak

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-33) saw their six-game winning streak snapped falling to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (33-32) 8-1 Wednesday night inside SEGRA Stadium. The series is now knotted at 1-1 with one game remaining in the first half.

It was a scoreless battle through the first five innings as Nick Potter put together an impressive outing on the mound. The fifth-round pick out of Wichita State went 5.0 innings allowing just two hits without surrendering a run. The righty issued only one walk while striking out four batters.

Gabe Tanner got the start for Kannapolis in his Single-A debut and went 4.0 innings allowing just one hit and no runs on and struck out three batters.

The Fayetteville bullpen hit a rough snag in the late innings. Derek Cerda broke the scoreless drought with a two-run single to center off Jose Varela (L, 1-3). Kannapolis closed out the sixth inning by adding two more runs with back-to-back bases loaded walks to make it 4-0.

The Woodpeckers scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth as Anthony Huezo came home on a wild pitch from Choyce Diffey (W, 1-1). The Cannon Ballers kept adding on in the eighth inning with an Erasmi Rodriguez two-run homer to center to make it 6-1. Matthew Boughton doubled down the left field line that brought home Efren Teran adding on for a 7-1 lead.

Adrian Gil rounded out the scoring with a homer to left in the ninth to make it 8-1. The Cannon Ballers bullpen was lights out including Ryan Schiefer who came in at the start of the ninth and gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out three batters to secure the win.

Fayetteville is back in action tomorrow for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Woodpeckers will roll with LHP Adam Shoemaker and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Alexander Martinez.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827256/final/wrap







Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.