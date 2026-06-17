Bullpen Shines in 9-5 Victory

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher Michael Trausch

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Michael Trausch(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads extinguished the Fireflies 9-5 on Wednesday afternoon as the bullpen delivered 6.1 innings of work, giving up just one run.

Columbia managed to get a run across in the first without a hit off Crawdads starter Frank Martinez.

The Crawdads rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 advantage. The runs came as Paulino Santana was hit by a pitch and Marco Argudin singled to put two on. Braylin Morel doubled in Santana for the first run before Luis Marquez hit a sacrifice fly to score Argudin from third.

The Fireflies got three in the third to bring the score to 4-2. Martinez wrapped up his afternoon after 2.2 innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.

The Crawdads struck back in the fifth to tie the game at four. Marcos Torres and Curley Martha hit back-to-back doubles to make it a one-run game. Angel Arredondo singled in Martha.

A four-run seventh inning put the 'Dads ahead for good. Martha singled and got himself into scoring position before Jhocsuanth Vargas brought him in with an infield single. Arredondo followed up with another hit before Santana delivered a towering fly ball to left for his second homer in as many days.

The teams traded runs in the eighth, with the Crawdads getting theirs as Torres reached third on a double and stolen base and Vargas lifted a sacrifice to center to score him.

The Crawdads bullpen shined in the victory. JD McReynolds delivered 1.1 innings, Owen Proksch took two and Wily Villar capped off the trio's hitless performance with a scoreless seventh inning. Michael Trausch surrendered a run in the eighth but shut things down in the ninth to close the game out.

The teams will square off again tomorrow night at 7pm from the Frans.

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Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

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