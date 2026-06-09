Crawdads Home June 16-21

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, June 16th at 7pm

The 'Dads are back in town on Tuesday, June 16th for six games against the Columbia Fireflies.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your pup for Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Tuesdays at the Frans also mean craft beer is half off thanks to Lowes Foods.

"June 17th"

Wednesday, June 17th at 12:05pm

Wednesday will be the last afternoon weekday game of the season as the Crawdads welcome summer campers out for a 12:05 game thanks to Dippin' Dots. Senior groups are also encouraged to attend as part of Senior Day.

"June 18th"

Thursday, June 18th at 7pm

Bless Your Heart! It's a night filled with Southern charm at the Frans! We reckon' you won't want to miss it.

Thursdays are packed full of discounts! Enjoy discounts on domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News. Peoples Bank customers can show their card at the ticket window to get a discounted $6 ticket to the game. Plus $2 tacos at the first base nacho stand!

"June 19th"

Friday, June 19th at 7pm

The Crawdads will be recognizing the 75th Anniversary of the '51 Rocks with a specialty jersey during the game. The '51 Rocks were a team based in Granite Falls that were historically notable with holding the record for worst season in baseball history but also breaking the Southern color barrier at the end of the season as they signed five African American players to the roster.

Friday's game will be a Catawba Science Night with members getting 2 free tickets to the game. Family memberships can redeem up to 4 tickets.

The night will be capped off with a firework show by McDonald's Family Restaurants and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

"June 20th"

Saturday, June 20th at 7pm

It's a beach bash at the Frans on Saturday! Plan a quick evening getaway to the shores of the ballpark and soak up the summer fun.

The first 1,000 fans will get a bucket hat courtesy of City Walk Brewing and KICKS 103.3.

"June 21st"

Sunday, June 21st at 2pm

The series will wrap up Sunday afternoon on Father's Day. The 'Dads are offering a special pre-game catch on the field to celebrate the occasion with Dad. Special ticket required.

The first 500 fans will also get a tee shirt courtesy of Duck Graphics.

Sundays at the Frans are Church Bulletin Sundays. Fans who bring a church bulletin to the ticket office can get a discounted $6 ticket thanks to Harrison's. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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