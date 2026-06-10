Pitching Staff Delivers Another Gem, FredNats Take Series Opener 2-0 in Kannapolis
Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Kannapolis, NC- The Fredericksburg Nationals' pitching staff was excellent once again, throwing its third shutout in the past week, and sixth of the season, to win the series opener 2-0 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. FredNats pitchers allowed just two hits and one walk tonight, facing just two over the minimum.
In his first start as a professional, Grant Manning continued the excellence that he showed as a reliever, allowing just one hit in 4.2 innings of work, facing just one over the minimum. Manning struck out a career high six.
Manning exited with the lead, thanks to the offense showing up in the top of the 5th. After Dashyll Tejeda reached as the leadoff man on an error, he then stole second and third, before being brought across by Manuel Cabrera who picked up his first RBI with the FredNats.
Johan Otanez, Travis Sthele, and Austin Amaral completed the shutout out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit in 4.1 innings. Sthele and Amaral worked together to retire the final six hitters of the game. Kannapolis brought the minimum to the plate in each of the final three innings.
The FredNats got some insurance offensively in the top of the 8th. In his FredNats debut, Hunter Hines drove home Luke Dickerson to make it 2-0.
The FredNats hope to continue the hot streak tomorrow, as RHP Leuris Portorreal gets the start against RHP Caedmon Parker. First pitch in game two of the series is at 7:00 PM at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026
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