Howlers Explode for 12, Knock off Warbirds

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The offense erupted for the Hill City Howlers en route to a 12-6 win over the Wilson Warbirds on Tuesday evening.

Hill City led 12-0 through the first four innings before the Warbirds climbed their way back into the game. Every member of both teams found their way aboard through the course of the evening as both lineups found a rhythm.

The Howlers wasted no time entering the scorebook with three runs in the first inning. RBI's from Juneiker Caceres and Gabriel Rodriguez paved the way for a third run to score after Yeiferth Castillo reached on an error.

Hill City was scoreless in the second before they erupted for six in the third. Castillo doubled to open the scoring in the inning, driving home Cannon Peebles. A sacrifice fly from Tyler Howard and a single from Luis De La Cruz tacked on two more.

Caceres drove home a fourth with an RBI single of his own, paving the way for Jose Pirela. The left-handed hitter launched one to right-center that drilled off the scoreboard to put two more on the board and make it a 9-0 game.

Two more scored early in the fourth as De La Cruz blasted a homer that hugged the left field foul pole and stayed fair. Caceres earned his third RBI with an infield single that scored Dauri Fernandez, pushing the lead to 12.

Wilson struck in the fifth as Filippo Di Turi broke up the no-hitter from Ryan DeSanto with an RBI double to the left field gap. The Warbirds left the bases loaded as the lead remained at 12-1.

The Warbirds chipped closer in the sixth, putting four runs on the board. With the bases loaded, Tyler Rodriguez was hit by a pitch before Yannic Walther walked, plating the first two. Then, an infield single and throwing error brought two more home, cutting the Howler lead to 12-5.

A solo home run from Jose Anderson opened the seventh inning, moving Wilson within six. That would be as close as they got as Angel Perez worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, giving the Howlers a much-needed win.

Hill City and Wilson square off again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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