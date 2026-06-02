Howlers to Host Lucha Libre Event at City Stadium

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers are excited to bring an authentic Lucha Libre show to the Commonwealth of Virginia, June 20, at City Stadium.

The event partners with Pro Wrestling Revolution, which strives to bring world-class Lucha Libre wrestling to the United States. PWR has successfully conducted shows in Texas, Washington, Nevada, and other states. Working aside them, members of Virginia's own Pure Pro Wrestling will be featured in the event.

Pro Wrestling Revolution has hosted events across the country but will bring their show to Virginia for the first time as part of the Howlers Copa de la Diversion brand, the Luchadores Voladores de Hill City. The partnership embraces the team's alternate identity while helping to educate the community on traditional Mexican athletic culture and heritage.

"Copa de la Diversion is an opportunity to engage our community and honor the Latin impact on baseball through the exploration of their historical and cultural traditions," Howlers General Manager Matt Ramstead said. "We could not be more excited to bring Pro Wrestling Revolution to Lynchburg. This night is a chance to honor and celebrate the joyous and vibrant heritage of Lucha Libre."

Wrestlers in the event have competed across the globe from Mexico, Costa Rica, Japan, and Dubai in addition to the United States. Several have also appeared as part of WWE and AEW television.

"We are proud to partner with the Hill City Howlers to bring authentic Lucha Libre to the ballpark--a historic night celebrating Mexican culture with high-flying action right here in Lynchburg," said Gabriel Ramirez, owner of Pro Wrestling Revolution.

Lucha Libre wrestling often showcases high-flying action and vibrant, fast-paced maneuvers. Since being introduced in the early-20th century, Lucha Libre has grown into a cultural staple highlighted by the traditional Luchador Mask.

This past off-season, the Hill City Howlers announced the Luchadores Voladores de Hill City as their new Copa alternative identity, bringing fresh life to Minor League Baseball's cultural exploration of the Latin impact on the game of baseball. The show is a chance for the Howlers and Pro Wrestling Revolution to bring the flair and spectacle of Lucha Libre wrestling to Central Virginia, while uniting the community around a Hispanic staple.

The show will take place on Saturday, June 20, at 6:00 p.m. within the confines of City Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets to the event. To stay up-to-date on all Howlers promotions and activities, please follow @HCHowlers on social media.







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

Howlers to Host Lucha Libre Event at City Stadium - Hill City Howlers

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