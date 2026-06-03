GreenJackets Hold off Shorebirds in a Pitcher's Duel

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-35) began their 12-game road trip with a narrow 2-1 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets (30-22) on Tuesday night.

The GreenJackets took a quick lead in the bottom of the first inning, using three doubles from Tate Southisene, Conor Essenburg, and Juan Mateo to take a 2-0 lead.

Denton Biller put together a solid start for the Shorebirds, striking out a career-high five batters over 3.2 innings.

The Shorebirds scored their first run in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI double by Miguel Rodriguez, making it 2-1.

That was all the offense Delmarva could muster against Augusta starter Aiven Cabral, who surrendered just one run on two hits over 5.1 innings.

Andrew Herbert kept that deficit at one by throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts while also creating two double plays.

The Shorebirds managed to get the tying run into scoring position in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, but they were unable to deliver the timely hit they needed as they would fall to the GreenJackets 2-1 in the opening game of the series.

Aiven Cabral (7-1) earned the win for Augusta, while Denton Biller (1-2) took the loss. Styven Paez (3) recorded the final two outs to secure the save for the GreenJackets.

Delmarva will look to even the series and end their losing streak on Wednesday, with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against Ethan Bagwell. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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