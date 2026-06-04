Shorebirds' Offense Goes off in Win over GreenJackets

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (18-35) evened the series with the Augusta GreenJackets (30-23) with a convincing 10-5 win on Wednesday night.

Elvin Garcia put Delmarva ahead right away with an RBI double in the top of the first, scoring Jordan Sanchez and making it 1-0.

The Shorebirds extended their lead in the third with a two-run single by Jaiden Lo Re, his first Single-A hit, making it 3-0. He was immediately followed by Edwin Amparo, who doubled off the wall to score Lo Re, putting Delmarva in front 4-0.

Delmarva's lead vanished in the fourth when the GreenJackets scored four runs with two outs, beginning with a two-run home run by Cooper McMurray (4) that made it 4-2. An RBI single by Tate Southisene trimmed the lead to one. Southisene later scored on a single and an error off the bat of Conor Essenburg, tying the game at four apiece.

However, the Shorebirds responded with two runs in the top of the fifth, as an RBI double by Jordan Sanchez and a run-scoring single by Jaiden Lo Re put Delmarva back up by two at 6-4.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth made it a one-run game, 6-5, as the sixth began.

In the top of the sixth, the Shorebirds delivered another multi-run inning as Jordan Sanchez drove home a pair with a two-run double. His second double of the night made it 8-5. One more run scored on a wild pitch, and Stiven Martinez touched home to make it 9-5 for Delmarva.

Edwin Amparo (3) gave the Shorebirds their largest lead of the night with a solo home run off the center-field wall, giving Delmarva a 10-5 advantage.

That proved to be plenty for Dalton Neuschwander in relief, as he tossed four scoreless innings to finish the game, striking out four to help the Shorebirds finish off a 10-5 victory over the GreenJackets.

Michael Caldon (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Dalton Neuschwander (1) recorded his first professional save. Augusta starter Ethan Bagwell (3-1) took the loss.

Delmarva will go for back-to-back wins and the series lead on Thursday, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Derek Vartanian for the GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

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