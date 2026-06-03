Cannon Ballers to Host July 4th Extravaganza at Atrium Health Ballpark

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are excited to announce a fun-filled Independence Day Extravaganza at Atrium Health Ballpark, bringing together baseball, live entertainment, and highlighted by the largest and most spectacular fireworks display in the region, celebrating America's 250th anniversary in unforgettable fashion.

Fans can expect a breathtaking, sky-filling fireworks show designed to honor the spirit, tradition, and pride of Independence Day-lighting up the Kannapolis night sky like never before in a can't-miss grand finale.

"July 4th at Atrium Health Ballpark has become one of the most special nights of the year for our community, and we're excited to elevate it even further in 2026," said Matt Millward, General Manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. "From high-level baseball and live music to what will be the largest fireworks show in the region celebrating America's 250th anniversary, this event is all about bringing people together to create lasting memories. It's going to be a truly unforgettable night in Kannapolis."

The evening kicks off on Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch between two of summer baseball's most entertaining clubs as the Queen City Corndogs take on the Winston-Salem Disco Turkeys of the Blue Ridge League, a summer collegiate league that spans from the Charlotte area through the Piedmont Triad and into Virginia.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Corndogs baseball to Atrium Health Ballpark on the Fourth of July," said Eddie Hull, co-founder and owner of the Queen City Corndogs. "There's something special about playing baseball on Independence Day-it's part of the fabric of our country. To be able to celebrate that tradition in front of fans in Kannapolis, in such a first-class facility, is an incredible opportunity for our players and our organization."

In addition to the on-field action, fans will enjoy a special concert presented by Pepsi featuring recording artist Garrett Huffman. A rising country music talent, Huffman was named the 2023 Carolina Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has quickly built a reputation for his high-energy performances and engaging stage presence, making him a perfect fit for an already electric Independence Day celebration.

Tickets for the July 4th Extravaganza start at just $8.00 and are available now by visiting www.kcballers.com or by contacting the F&M Box Office at (704) 932-3267. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the full slate of activities, and celebrate Independence Day in one of the most vibrant and family-friendly atmospheres in the region!







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

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