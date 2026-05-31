Eikhoff's Masterful Performance Guides Ballers Back to Win Column Saturday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers get back in the win column with a gutsy, 2-1, victory over the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday night at a packed Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Riley Eikhoff (W, 4-4) continued his excellent form with 6.1 scoreless frames to blank Augusta. Eikhoff allowed four hits, walked one batter and struck out five en route to his fourth victory of the season. RHP Ryan Schiefer came on in relief and tossed 0.2 innings, allowing two hits and one run. Schiefer also walked and struck out a pair of GreenJacket batters, but RHP Marco Barrios (S, 4) entered soon after, working a two-inning save and surrendering only a single hit.

The Ballers got on the board in the bottom of the first, with Javier Mogollon hitting an RBI groundout to score Abraham Nunez after his leadoff double.

In the bottom of the second, Alexander Albertus clobbered his first home run of the season to left field, making it a, 2-0 advantage for the Cannon Ballers.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the eighth inning, when Luis Guanipa brought home an Augusta run on a fielder's choice.

In the top of the ninth inning with a runner on first and two outs, Cooper McMurray scorched a ball to right field, but Abraham Nunez laid out to make a highlight-reel play, securing the win for Kannapolis.

The Ballers aim to secure a series split against the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch set for 1:30 p.m., with the Ballers' starter still to be determined.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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