Pelicans Rally Late to Sink Warbirds

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Geuri Lubo cranked a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Myrtle Beach Pelicans past the Wilson Warbirds 7-5 on Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach (21-27) trailed 5-4 entering the last of the eighth when they placed two runners on base against Hayden Robinson (L, 0-1) before Lubo crushed the home run to put the Pelicans ahead for good.

Wilson (25-25) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth when Brady Ebel singled. However, Braylon Myers (W 2-1) got Jose Anderson to strikeout swinging to end the ballgame and preserve the two-run victory.

The Warbirds broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth on an RBI double from Filippo Di Turi and a single from Luis Lameda to take a 4-2 lead before Myrtle Beach rallied to win the game.

The series concludes on Sunday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Wilson is slated to send right-hander Carlos Carra (1-5, 6.63) to the mound while Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Pierce Coppola (0-3, 3.71).







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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