Pelicans Outlast Warbirds, Even Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Wilson Warbirds were unable to keep up with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night, falling 6-2 at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach (19-26) took control early in the contest on an RBI single from Yahil Melendez to take a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Wilson (24-23) showed resilience once again and struck right back. With runners on second and third base and just one out, Handelfry Encarnacion grounded into a fielder's choice to score Filippo Di Turi and tie the game at one. Pedro Ibarguen moved up to third but did not score in the frame.

The big blow from the Pelicans came in the bottom of the fifth when Logan Poteet crushed his sixth home run of the year to left center field to score three runs and put Myrtle Beach in front 4-1.

Wilson was able to scrape a run back from the Pelicans in the top of the sixth. With Jose Anderson on first base and nobody out, Frederi Montero drilled a double to right-center field and brought the Warbirds closer at 4-2.

Wilson was unable to hold Myrtle Beach, as the Pelicans plated two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to a Derniche Valdez single up the middle. The 6-2 lead held as Myrtle Beach evened the series at one.

Eric Prado (L, 1-1) suffered the loss for the Warbirds as he allowed four of the six Pelicans runs to score. Starter Dominick Reid (W, 2-3) earned the win, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

Wilson and Myrtle Beach will play again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The warbirds will turn to LHP Enderson Mercado (1-2, 6.51) to try to take a series lead while RHP Kaleb Wing (0-2, 5.06) looks to stifle the Warbirds' lineup.







Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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