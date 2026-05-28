Fredericksburg Tops Delmarva to Even Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-30) fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals (34-13) on Wednesday, 5-3.

Joshua Liranzo put Delmarva in the lead in the first inning with an RBI single that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr., making it 1-0.

The lead grew in the second when an RBI groundout by Enrique Bradfield Jr. and a run-scoring single by Stiven Martinez extended the advantage to 3-0.

Fredericksburg rallied for one run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Eli Willits. Two runs scored in the fourth, with the first coming on a double-play hit by Juan Cruz, followed by an RBI single by Nick Hollified, tying the game at three.

The Fred Nats took their first lead in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Jack Moroknek (6), making it 4-3 in favor of Fredericksburg.

Andrew Herbert delivered an impressive debut for Delmarva in relief, throwing five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), and striking out seven with two walks.

However, the Shorebirds' offense stalled against Fredericksburg's bullpen, as Delmarva did not score in the final seven innings and fell to the Fred Nats 5-3 after the Fred Nats scored an unearned run in the ninth.

Johan Otanez (3-1) earned the win in relief for the Fred Nats, while Andrew Herbert (0-1) took the loss. Jacob Roberts (5) secured the final three outs to pick up the save.

The series continues Thursday morning with the final school-day game at Perdue Stadium this season, as Brayan Orrantia takes the mound against Mikey Tepper. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM.







Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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