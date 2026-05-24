Wilson and Delmarva Postponed Saturday
Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - Saturday night's game between the Wilson Warbirds and Delmarva Shorebirds at Wilson Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 24th, with the first pitch of game one slated for 12:05 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for any future Warbirds game at the box office.
Check out the Wilson Warbirds Statistics
Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026
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