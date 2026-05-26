Ebel Selected Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Wilson Warbirds infielder Brady Ebel has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for Week eight (May 18-24).

Ebel is coming off an outstanding series against Delmarva, during which he hit .409 (9-22) with a.500 OBP, .864 SLU and a 1.364 OPS. Ebel also posted two doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBIs and three walks, while striking out just four times.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Ebel has posted a line of .242/.388/.750 with two home runs and 23 RBI through his first 41 games of the year.

This marks the second time this season a Warbird has been chosen Carolina League Player of the Week with Handelfry Encarnacion given the honor in late April.

The Warbirds return to action Tuesday night, opening a six-game road series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wilson returns home on Tuesday, June 2nd, when they host the Salem RidgeYaks. Tickets are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

Ebel Selected Carolina League Player of the Week - Wilson Warbirds

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