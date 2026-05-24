Warbirds Walk off Wins Series in Doubleheader Split

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds walked off the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-6 in game one of Sunday's doubleheader to secure a series victory at Wilson Ballpark before dropping game two 4-3 against Delmarva.

Trailing 4-0 in game one of the double header in the fourth and without a hit on the afternoon, the Warbirds' (23-22) bats finally woke up. Filippo Di Turi knocked a two-out single, advanced to second on a walk, and came around to score on a Pedro Ibarguen base hit, cutting the Delmarva (16-29) lead to 4-1.

Wilson inched closer throughout the ladder innings before Rylan Mills slammed an RBI double to plate Luis Lameda and tie the game at four. The contest went into extra innings.

Delmarva scored two in the top of the eighth to pull ahead 6-4, but kicked the ball around in the bottom half, allowing Wilson to knot the game at six. With the bases loaded and just one out, Frederi Montero lined a game-winning single into left field, scoring Handelfry Encarnacion to win 7-6 and take the series.

Jose Meneses (W, 3-0) took the win in game one while Kenny Leiner (L, 1-1) was the losing pitcher.

In game two, Wilson pulled ahead early, with Brady Ebel continuing his hot streak, sending a single through the left side to plate Nick Monile and give Wilson a 1-0 advantage after three innings.

Delmarva answered back in the fifth with RBI singles from Felix Amparo and Elvin Garcia to take a 2-1 lead.

With a flair for the dramatic, Wilson tied the game late once more. Filippo Di Turi led off the inning with a walk, then stole second and third base to put himself in prime scoring position. Di Turi scored on a Kevin Garcia sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game at two.

In the seventh, Delmarva used a two-out, two RBI double from Garcia to take a 4-2 lead.

Wilson had its chance in the bottom of the seventh. Nifty baserunning from Monile forced an error and brought the Warbirds to within one at 4-3. Luck was not on Wilson's side, however, as Handelfry Encarnacion was thrown out at the plate trying to tie the game on a fly ball to left field, and Wilson fell 4-3.

Joshua Quezada (L, 1-2) was the losing pitcher for Wilson, allowing the runs in the seventh, while Kailen Hamson (W, 2-2) hung on for the win.

The Warbirds will travel to Myrtle Beach next week for a six-game set against the Pelicans before returning home on June 2nd to host the Salem RidgeYaks. Tickets for the Salem series are available at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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