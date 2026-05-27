Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.27

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their series with a doubleheader against the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 5:35 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 1.69 ERA) starts game one for Columbia and the club gives the ball to RHP Shane Van Dam (1-3, 5.40 ERA) in game two. The RiverDogs counter with RHP Riley Stanford (1-0, 4.86 ERA) in game one and righty Aidan Hough (3-3, 8.08 ERA) in game two.

Tonight is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park. With your purchase of a lawn ticket, your pup can join you at the game for free! If that weren't enough, it's also a White Claw Wednesday where fans can purchase a 16 oz White Claw seltzer for $5. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

------------------

FIREFLIES BOUNCE BACK TO SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER IN AUGUSTA: The Fireflies held on late in game two to earn a doubleheader split with the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday at SRP Park. Columbia lost game one 2-1 and won game two 8-5. Game One The Fireflies dropped game one of Sunday's doubleheader 2-1 to the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park. Columbia had six hits in the loss while Augusta scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Augusta took the lead for good in the sixth. Juan Mateo singled and then later scored from first on a Michael Martinez single to center field after Sean Gamble bobbled the ball to make it 2-1. Game Two The Fireflies held on to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 8-5 in game two of the doubleheader. Columbia added insurance in the seventh inning. Josh Hammond worked a leadoff walk before Yandel Ricardo hit a two-run homer to right field to make it 7-3. Later in the inning, Stone Russell singled and later scored on a Jhosmmel Zue single to extend the lead 8-3.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 4-9 record combined with a 2.89 ERA over 183.2 innings through the first 45 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 195 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .214 AVG on the season. The next closest team is the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who are 0-8 with a 3.01 ERA over 149.2 innings in their first 46 games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (56) in the Carolina League over 34.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa also has 56 punchouts this season. Prior to being called up Monday, Fireflies lefty Jordan Woods sat in the three spot with 54 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the sixth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this seasona (14.54). Kiefer Lord leads the way at 15.66.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: Sunday, the Fireflies lost by a single run for the third time at Augusta. This season, the Fireflies are 5-13 in one-run games. That means just over 40% of Columbia's games have been decided by a single score. Last season the club played 48 one-run contests and finished 25-23 in those games.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

RUMBLING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell hasn't committed an error in 36 games on the infield this season. That mark is the longest streak for any player in the Carolina League.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: After last night's game was postponed due to rain, the Fireflies have had four-consecutive games affected by weather.The streak started the last time Kendry Chourio pitched, Friday when the Fireflies were suspended after two innings due to rain at SRP Park.







Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.27 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.