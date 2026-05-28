Bullpen Throws 5.1 Scoreless, FredNats Take Game 2 Over Shorebirds 5-3

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Salisbury, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals relied on their bullpen in a 5-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds to bounce back from last night's series-opening loss. Johan Otanez, Ryan Minkler, and Jacob Roberts combined for 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits in that span to give the FredNats their first win of the series.

The FredNats fell behind at the start of the game, as Joshua Liranzo slapped a single the other way to bring home Enrique Bradfield Jr and put the Shorebirds up 1-0 in the 1st. The home squad added on two more runs in the 2nd, as Bradfield got an RBI on a ground ball, and Stiven Martinez picked up an RBI single to make it 3-0.

It didn't take long for the FredNats offense to respond, though, as in the bottom of the 3rd Nick Hollifield came across to score by way of an Eli Willits sacrifice fly. In the following inning, the FredNats added on a pair of runs to tie the game as Nick Hollifield hit an RBI single to even it up at 3, after Juan Cruz hit into a double play with no outs, that did bring a run across.

With the game tied, Jack Moroknek led off the top of the 6th with an opposite field homer, his 6th bomb of the season to put the FredNats up 4-3. They added on an insurance run to make it 5-3 in the top of the 9th as Elian Soto hit a leadoff double, then scored after Jordan Williams put down a sacrifice bunt, and then the Shorebirds catcher threw a ball down the right field line for an error.

The win is the first of the series for the FredNats, who move to 33-14 on the season. Fredericksburg is now just two wins away from tying its franchise record for wins in the first half. The Nationals are back in action tomorrow for an education day game. RHP Mikey Tepper gets the start against RHP Bryan Orrantia. First pitch at Perdue Stadium is set for 11:05 AM.







Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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