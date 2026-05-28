Big First Inning Sinks RiverDogs in 6-2 Loss to Fireflies

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brendan Summerhill

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brendan Summerhill(Charleston RiverDogs)

Columbia, S.C. - After allowing four runs in the first, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 6-2 to the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies opened scoring out of the gate by batting around in the bottom of the first inning. In the process, they pushed across four runs, highlighted by RBI triples from Sean Gamble and Stone Russell.

Columbia tallied two more runs in the bottom of the second to extend their lead to six.

Right hander Ethan Strom settled in out of the pen, completing four innings of two-run ball while fanning five hitters. Trendan Parish also delivered a scoreless inning.

Charleston jumped on the board in the top of the fourth when Brendan Summerhill rolled an RBI single to center to make it 6-1.

The RiverDogs pushed across another in the top of the fifth when Alberth Palma crossed home on an error to cap scoring at 6-2.

Fireflies starter Kendry Chourio was stout, tossing five innings while allowing just one earned run. Jhon Reyes and Andy Basora retired the final six hitters in order to end the ballgame.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 23-23 while Columbia moved to 21-25. The RiverDogs currently trail Hickory by 3.5 games for first place in the Carolina League South division.

Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a twin bill tomorrow, May 28.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET, with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

Coverage on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network begins at 5:15 p.m.

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Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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