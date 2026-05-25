RiverDogs Swept in Doubleheader with Crawdads

Published on May 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher AJ Russell

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher AJ Russell(Charleston RiverDogs)

Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs were shutout in both games of their doubleheader versus the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday evening at Truist Stadium.

In game one's 4-0 defeat, pitching led the way for Hickory as starter AJ Russell delivered 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out six hitters on just one hit. Geury Rodriguez and Owen Proksch combined for 3.1 shutout frames to slam the door.

Hickory's run production was supplied in the middle innings, highlighted by a third-inning RBI single from Josh Spring and fourth-inning homer by Esteban Mejia.

On the mound, Dominic Fritton contributed five innings for the third time this season and finished his day fanning three hitters.

In game two's 1-0 loss, pitching set the tone early again for both sides. RiverDogs starter Trey Pooser was spectacular, tossing five innings of one-run ball. His only run allowed came via a Paulino Santana RBI double in the fourth inning.

On the other side of the ball, Hickory starter Evan Siary provided six shutout innings for his second consecutive outing. In the process, he limited Charleston to just three hits.

With the series completed, Charleston compltes the week at 23-22. They now trail Hickory by three games for first place in the Carolina League South Division.

After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs' roadtrip continues in Columbia as the club begins a six-game series at the Fireflies. First pitch for game one on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Charleston returns home on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 p.m.

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Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2026

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